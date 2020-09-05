POLITICS

Kamal Nath Demands CBI Probe Into PDS Rice Scam in MP, Alleges Attempts by 'Higher-ups' to Hush Up Case

File photo of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) would investigate supply of poor quality rice in Balaghat and Mandla.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday sought a CBI probe into supply of substandard rice to fair price shops. In a tweet, Nath said the "rice scam" was not confined to Balaghat and Mandla districts but to several other places and was connected to "higher-ups".

"It should be probed by the CBI and the ambit of inquiry should cover districts beyond two districts. Efforts are on to hush-up the scam," Nath stated. Two days ago, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) would investigate supply of poor quality rice in Balaghat and Mandla.

The state government had, on Wednesday, terminated the services of two quality controllers (of Food and Civil Supplies Corporation FCI) in Balaghat and Mandla and had ordered filing of FIR against millers involved.

