Kamal Nath-Digvijaya Singh 'Real Gaddars', Scindia Says After Loyalists' Thumping Victory in MP Bypolls

Scooping up key seats in Madhya Pradesh, Tuesday’s bypoll results surely did not disappoint Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia whose political future was pinned to it.

Despite seven of his loyalists including three ministers lost in Gwalior–Chambal region, Scindia mustered a massive vote share for Bharatiya Janata Party on nine seats in the region. His home turf and loyalist former ministers –Tulsiram Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput also gained impressive vote share in Sanver and Surkhi districts, respectively.

Following Scindia’s drastic shift to BJP from Congress in March 2020, the Scindia family scion had been under attack from the opposition party. However, right after a clear win was sealed for BJP on Tuesday evening, Scindia slammed the opposition and said, “The credit for the win goes to the public and party workers of the BJP for their herculean efforts in the bypolls. The results have proved that Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh were the real gaddars.”

From now on development and progress will be the caste, religion and policy for all the BJP workers, he added.

Scindia, however, fended off all queries on his possible elevation as the cabinet minister into the Modi government at the Centre. Right after polling on November 3, Scindia left Bhopal for the national capital and wasn’t a part of the celebration at the BJP headquarters in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others were all praise for Scindia after a thumping win for the party.

However, there were some dampeners for Scindia as three out of 14 Shivraj ministers lost in bypolls. To add to their woes, they have already lost membership to assembly and now they lost ministerial berths as well. These ministers also included Imarti Devi from Dabra, who lost to Suresh Raje, MoS Agriculture Girraj Dandotiya lost to Congress party’s Ravindra Singh Tomar by 26,000 votes from Dimni while PHE minister Aidal Singh Kansana lost to Congress party’s Ajab Singh Kushwah, a BJP rebel by over 11,000 votes at Sumawali, a seat where polling was marred by massive violence on Nov 3.

Besides, another Scindia close aide, Munnalal Goyal lost to Congress’ Satish Sikarwar from Gwalior East seat counting for which concluded the late evening on Tuesday. Much to the respite of Scindia, his loyalists –Jajpal Singh Jajji and Brijendra Singh Yadav won from Ashoknagar and Mungaoli seats part of Scindia’s old parliamentary seat Guna.

Defeats at Dabra and Gwalior East seats in Gwalior hurt a bit more to BJP as Scindia had held four public meetings each at both the seats while Shivraj had addressed two each.

On contrary, MPCC chief Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot had also addressed poll rallies and roadshows at Dabra and Gwalior East.

At Morena, the home town of union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP state head VD Sharma, BJP lost three to Congress namely –Morena, Sumawali and Dimni while it could win only two at Ambah, the native place of Tomar and Joura where bypoll held due to death of Congress MLA Banwarilal Sharma.