Kamal Nath Government Expresses Self-Satisfaction after Completing Six Months in Power

Bhopal: On completion of tumultuous six months in power, the Kamal Nath government has expressed satisfaction over the tenure and plans to propagate ‘achievements’ at the district level through a state-wide campaign.

Ending BJP’s 15-year-old rule in power, Kamal Nath assumed office as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in December last year.

The state’s public relations minister PC Sharma said the government could function effectively only for three months despite being in power for six months due to Lok Sabha elections. Sharma added that the Kamal Nath government in its limited tenure worked for farm loan waiver, for youths, elderly citizens and women.

The minister also pointed at the various welfare measures that were undertaken with highest priority by hiking financial assistance from the government in mass marriages, hiked DA of government staff and increased social security pension.

The state government would continue to work for social welfare, affirmed the minister, adding that the state government was committed to the cause of farmers and during the Neeti Ayog meeting, Nath had raised the issue of offering proper returns on crops to farmers. The minister also accused the Centre of meting out stepmotherly treatment to the states.

Former Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh was also all praises for Nath, saying his government started working on the Vachan Patra (manifesto) since day one after coming to power.

“It’s a government that believes in working, not like the BJP government which only engaged in promoting itself in advertisements and did not work on the ground,” alleged the senior Congress leader.

Exhibiting its intent in the first six months of governance, the state government has showcased its plan of action for the next five years, said the Ajay Singh. In order to underline the achievements of the state government, all ministers of the Kamal Nath government would be in the districts of the state.

Highlighting the achievements of the state government, higher education minister Jitu Patwari, among other things, claimed that electricity was offered at Rs 1 per unit, decision to establish 1,000 gaushalas was taken and policies were formulated for jobless youths. “From farmers to youths, the Congress government worked for everyone,” said Patwari.

“A major portion of the Congress government tenure was marred with head on struggle with the BJP which kept cornering the state government mostly on power outages, veracity of farm loan waivers and law and order situation,” Patwari added.

Besides, the minority government holding on to power with the support of allies and independents also fought hard to cling on to power in all these months amid threats from the opposition BJP. After a nail biting finish in assembly polls, the Congress party had ended up with 114 seats while the BJP ended up with 109 wins. The Congress had come to power with the support of four independents—all Congress rebels, two BSP MLAs and a lone legislator from the Samajwadi Party.

The ruling party also got into trouble for income tax raids on some people allegedly linked to Nath. The state government, which had promised to fight corruption ahead of polls, started probing into e-tendering scam and anomalies that took place in the Makhanlal University during the stint of the BJP government.