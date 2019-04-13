Kamal Nath Govt Has Broken All Records on Corruption, Says Ex-CM at BJP Protest Rally

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh had shattered all records of corruption in its 100 days of governance, said former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday.Speaking at a dharna organised in Bhopal in protest against the Kamal Nath government, Chouhan said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would not remain silent on the issue of corruption.BJP workers led statewide protests on Saturday to expose the ‘corruption and shortcomings’ of the Congress government.Chouhan said Nath’s dispensation had lost its credibility within 100 days of coming to power for indulging in record-breaking corruption, he added.“The truth is for everyone to see. The state is moving towards destruction and devastation. We can’t see Madhya Pradesh in such a state of affairs and would fight against this,” Chouhan said.The three-time chief minister accused the Congress government of discontinuing welfare measures started by him and claimed the state administration was engaging in drama in the name of employment.“Sarkar kahti hai dhor charao, dhol bajao, (The state government is asking the youth to herd cattle and beat drums),” said Chouhan in a veiled reference to the government’s announcement of offering employment for herding cattle and in musical bands.Amid uncertainty over selection of a BJP candidate from Bhopal, Chouhan said he would do whatever the party’s central leadership would ask him to.The saffron party is yet to announce candidates on eight seats in Madhya Pradesh. This includes Bhopal where the Congress has fielded party veteran and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh.Calling Congress president Rahul Gandhi the biggest liar, Chouhan said the former had promised to replace the chief minister if farm loans were not waived within 10 days after coming to power. Going by his own words, Gandhi should have replaced 11 CMs by now, Chouhan added.While the Congress president continued to say loans would be waived, the chief minister sent messages to farmers claiming loans would be waived after the Lok Sabha election. Earlier, Nath’s government wasted time in getting colourful forms on loan waiver, Chouhan said.The Congress announced to waive Rs 48,000 crore in farm loans, provisioned Rs 5,000 crore for the same and offered only Rs 1300 crore to banks, said Chouhan.The government had stopped the Sambal scheme (an outstanding power bill waiver scheme that also offered subsidised electricity to labourers and poor families), benefits for pregnant women and students and free treatment to people, the former chief minister said, adding officers were being transferred on a regular basis.With the state set to vote in four phases from April 29 for the Lok Sabha election, the ruling and opposition parties in Madhya Pradesh are engaged in a contest of outdoing each other on corruption charges.First, the Income Tax department conducted raids on Nath’s aides, followed by the state government initiating probes in several cases, including an e-tendering scam and anomalies in a journalism university, which had allegedly occurred when the Chouhan was at the helm.