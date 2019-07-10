Kamal Nath Govt to Bring Law to Ensure 70% Reservation in Jobs for MP Locals

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said that his government would formulate a law to ensure preference for locals in jobs.

“We are pondering over a law to ensure local candidates are preferred in jobs,” the Chief Minister said during the question hour session of the MP assembly.

Responding to the query by BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia on whether local candidates are preferred in jobs, the Chief Minister alleged states like West Bengal, Maharashtra and Gujarat deliberately keep one question paper in their local languages in competitive exams.

The Chief Minister also cited his earlier decision offering 70% jobs in new industries to locals. “An order dated Dec 14, 2018 makes it clear that locals would be preferred in jobs,” he said adding the Industry Promotion Policy 2014 also specifies that those industries which avail benefits of government schemes are bound to offer 70% jobs to locals.

Law minister PC Sharma also while speaking to the media said, MP government would be formulating a law to prefer locals in jobs. The minister, however, did not specify the modalities of the law.

Kamal Nath had announced 70% industrial jobs to locals the day he assumed office as Chief Minister in December 2018.

Madhya Pradesh government recently was under criticism after the age limit for outsider candidates was hiked from 35 to 40 years. The cabinet, however, revoked the decision last week after severe criticism from the youth.