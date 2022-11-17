Kamal Nath In Soup After Cutting Temple-Shaped Birthday Cake; BJP Says It's 'Insult To Hindus' | Watch

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday courted controversy after a video from his pre-birthday celebrations went viral, where he could be seen cutting a temple-shaped cake with the portrait of Lord Hanuman on it.

As the video surfaced online, BJP accused the Congress leader of insulting Hindu sentiments, while the grand old party defended its leader and said during Nath’s three-day visit to his hometown Chhindwara, his supporters celebrated his birthday, which falls on November 18, in advance

The Congress said Nath’s supporters brought the cake, which was in the shape of the 121-feet Hanuman Mandir that he had built there before he became the chief minister.

In the video, Nath, who calls himself “Hanuman-bhakt” (a devotee of Hanuman), is seen with the cake. The celebration apparently took place at the former chief minister’s house in Chhindwara on Tuesday evening.

BJP accuses Kamal Nath Of ‘Insulting Hindus’

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed Kamal Nath and termed his actions as “insult of Hindus".

“Congress was against the Ram temple. Now they remember Hanuman ji only for votes… They put Hanuman ji’s picture on the cake and then cut it. This is an insult to the Hindu religion and Sanatan tradition," Chouhan said.

कांग्रेसियों का भगवान की भक्ति से कोई लेना-देना ही नहीं है, यह बगुला भगत हैं। इनकी पार्टी कभी श्रीराम मंदिर का विरोध करती थी।आप केक पर बना हनुमान जी रहे हैं और फिर केक काट भी रहे हैं। यह सनातन परंपरा और हिंदू धर्म का अपमान है, जिसको यह समाज स्वीकार नहीं करेगा। pic.twitter.com/iN97G9CbtM — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 16, 2022

BJP’s Chhindwara district Vivek ‘Bunty’ Sahu also launched an attack on Kamal Nath and said that though the Congress leader has built the Hanuman temple in Chhindwara, he does not have faith.

“Former CM Nath may have built Lord Hanuman’s temple, but he does not have faith in the temple. He and his entire family often leave no stone unturned to play with the faith of Hindu," he said.

