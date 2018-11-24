English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kamal Nath Ji, Keep Your Ali, We Have Bajrang Bali: Yogi Adityanath Tells Congress in MP
The Uttar Pradesh chief minister then went on to criticise Congress president Rahul Gandhi's promise of waiving farm loans within 10 days of coming to power.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressing a poll rally in Bhopal on Nov 24, 2018.
New Delhi: Responding to a recent video that showed senior Congress leader Kamal Nath asking Muslim leaders to ensure 90 per cent votes for his party from the minority community, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said “Bajrang Bali is enough for us”.
“Kamal Nath ji ka ek bayaan mai padh raha tha, unhone kaha ki hamein SC/ST ka vote nahi chahiye, Congress ko keval muslimo ka vote chahiye. Kamal Nath ji aap ko yeh Ali mubarak, hamare liye Bajrangbali paryaapt honge (I read a statement of Kamal Nath ji where he is saying that he does not want the SC/ST vote. The Congress needs only the Muslim votes. Kamla Nath ji, keep your Ali, Bajrang Bali is enough for us),” said Yogi Adityanath at a poll rally in Bhopal.
While Ali is revered by Muslims as Prophet Mohammad's successor, Bajrang Bali is another name for the Hindu god Hanuman.
The BJP launched a scathing attack on Congress over the issue, saying the party only cared for Muslim appeasement.
However, Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta justified Nath’s statement saying the party usually urges for maximum voter turnout from leaders who attend the meetings.
The Uttar Pradesh chief minister then went on to criticise Congress president Rahul Gandhi's promise of waiving farm loans within 10 days of coming to power. "Rahul Gandhi repeatedly says that he will waive off the loans of farmers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. But the Congress is yet to do any such thing in Punjab, where it is in power. Why is that?" he asked.
Madhya Pradesh goes to the polls on November 28. The Congress is trying to unseat three-time chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the state.
“Kamal Nath ji ka ek bayaan mai padh raha tha, unhone kaha ki hamein SC/ST ka vote nahi chahiye, Congress ko keval muslimo ka vote chahiye. Kamal Nath ji aap ko yeh Ali mubarak, hamare liye Bajrangbali paryaapt honge (I read a statement of Kamal Nath ji where he is saying that he does not want the SC/ST vote. The Congress needs only the Muslim votes. Kamla Nath ji, keep your Ali, Bajrang Bali is enough for us),” said Yogi Adityanath at a poll rally in Bhopal.
While Ali is revered by Muslims as Prophet Mohammad's successor, Bajrang Bali is another name for the Hindu god Hanuman.
The BJP launched a scathing attack on Congress over the issue, saying the party only cared for Muslim appeasement.
However, Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta justified Nath’s statement saying the party usually urges for maximum voter turnout from leaders who attend the meetings.
The Uttar Pradesh chief minister then went on to criticise Congress president Rahul Gandhi's promise of waiving farm loans within 10 days of coming to power. "Rahul Gandhi repeatedly says that he will waive off the loans of farmers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. But the Congress is yet to do any such thing in Punjab, where it is in power. Why is that?" he asked.
Madhya Pradesh goes to the polls on November 28. The Congress is trying to unseat three-time chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the state.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahindra Alturas G4 Launched in India for Rs 26.95 Lakh, 4x4 Priced at Rs 29.95 Lakh
- Arjun Kapoor Avoids Paparazzi After Partying With Rumoured Girlfriend Malaika Arora
- 5 Things I Love That Aren't People: Sonam, Varun, Ayushmann are Playing This Fun Twitter Game
- ‘The Lion King’ Comparison Video With the 1994 Original Will Take You Back in Time
- Vicky Kaushal: I Tore my Job Letter to Give my Entire Attention to Acting