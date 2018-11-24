Kamal Nath Ji, Keep Your Ali, We Have Bajrang Bali: Yogi Adityanath Tells Congress in MP

Responding to a recent video that showed senior Congress leader Kamal Nath asking Muslim leaders to ensure 90 per cent votes for his party from the minority community, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said “Bajrang Bali is enough for us”.“Kamal Nath ji ka ek bayaan mai padh raha tha, unhone kaha ki hamein SC/ST ka vote nahi chahiye, Congress ko keval muslimo ka vote chahiye. Kamal Nath ji aap ko yeh Ali mubarak, hamare liye Bajrangbali paryaapt honge (I read a statement of Kamal Nath ji where he is saying that he does not want the SC/ST vote. The Congress needs only the Muslim votes. Kamla Nath ji, keep your Ali, Bajrang Bali is enough for us),” said Yogi Adityanath at a poll rally in Bhopal.While Ali is revered by Muslims as Prophet Mohammad's successor, Bajrang Bali is another name for the Hindu god Hanuman.The BJP launched a scathing attack on Congress over the issue, saying the party only cared for Muslim appeasement.However, Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta justified Nath’s statement saying the party usually urges for maximum voter turnout from leaders who attend the meetings.The Uttar Pradesh chief minister then went on to criticise Congress president Rahul Gandhi's promise of waiving farm loans within 10 days of coming to power. "Rahul Gandhi repeatedly says that he will waive off the loans of farmers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. But the Congress is yet to do any such thing in Punjab, where it is in power. Why is that?" he asked.Madhya Pradesh goes to the polls on November 28. The Congress is trying to unseat three-time chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the state.