Kamal Nath Lays Foundation for Indore Metro Project, Credits Congress for Clearing Proposal Decade Ago

Bhopal: The country’s cleanest city is soon going to a fast-paced mode of transport as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath laid the foundation for a metro rail project in Indore.

Speaking on the occasion, Nath said cities should be expanded and for doing so transport resources should be made available in the extended city limits. Citing the examples of cities like Noida and Gurugram where big institutions were removed from the city limits to relocate a portion of the population on the outskirts, Nath said something needed to be done for Indore.

He said big institutions were like magnets that attracted the masses and once people started migrating to the extended areas for employment, metro rail would be able to offer a viable transport option.

While crediting the Congress for initiating metro projects in Indore and Bhopal, the chief minister said a decade ago, when he had served as the Union minister for urban development, he had sanctioned the two proposals.

Nath said he had asked the then government to prepare detailed project reports and the foundations for the same were being laid today, while adding that attempts were being made to develop Indore as a metropolitan region.

The metro project, being built at an estimated cost of Rs 7,500 crore, would start from the Bengali Square area and pass through Nainod, Bhanwarsala Square and Radisson Square. With 29 stations, it will pass from beneath the ground for a stretch of 7.11 km.

While the elevated section is expected to be completed by 2022-end, the underground stretch is scheduled to be operational by July 2023. Depot line is expected to be completed by February 2023 and work on system line is likely to come to an end by August in the same year. Construction work on the metro project in Bhopal is underway.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.