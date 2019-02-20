Kamal Nath Loyalist Resigns to Ensure He Fights Bypoll From Stronghold Seat

Chhindwara MLA Deepak Saxena, a staunch loyalist of Kamal Nath, resigned on Wednesday to ensure that the Madhya Pradesh CM contests his first-ever assembly poll in his four-decade-long political career from his stronghold seat.Chhindwara is one of the seven assembly seats in Chhindwara parliamentary constituency, which has been represented by Nath for a record nine times.Saxena, a close confidant of Nath, resigned from assembly on Wednesday, penultimate day of MP Assembly’s budget session.A former minister under Digvijaya Singh, he had won from Chhindwara in 1993, 1998, 2008 and 2018.With Kamal Nath slated to enter the state assembly, his elder son Nakul is pegged as the candidate to replace him for Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat.The only time Nath has contested a by-poll till now was in 1997 when he took on BJP veteran Sundarlal Patwa and lost. But he came back strong in 1998 and defeated Patwa in Lok Sabha polls.