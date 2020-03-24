English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kamal Nath Meets Shivraj, Assures Opposition's Cooperation to Develop Madhya Pradesh

File photos of MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former CM Kamal Nath.

File photos of MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former CM Kamal Nath.

Nath was enquired as to why the Congress skipped the Assembly session in which Chouhan won a trust vote on Tuesday, to which he answered that they did not have information about the session.

  • PTI Bhopal
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 5:48 PM IST
Share this:

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday called on his successor Shivraj Singh Chouhan and assured him of the opposition party's help for the state's development.

Chouhan was sworn in as the state's Chief Minister on Friday night.

"I met chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. I assured him we are going to be with him for the state's development," Nath told reporters after the meeting.

Asked that the Congress had skipped the Assembly session in which Chouhan won a trust vote on Tuesday, Nath said they did not have information about the session.

"The trust vote was a formality which needed to be completed," he added.

Nath resigned as the chief minister after 22 Congress MLAs quit the House, reducing his government to a minority.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story