Kamal Nath as Cong Chief? Rumours Abuzz as Former CM Meets Sonia Amid Leadership Reshuffle Plan

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath arrived at Sonia Gandhi’s residence on Thursday to meet party’s interim president, sparking speculations of being chosen the next Congress president.

According to sources, Gandhi and Nath are meeting to discuss “changes in the party". The former CM is among the front-runners for the post of Congress president. Some reports stated that the much-delayed election for the Congress president’s post will be held after the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Kamal Nath, considered close to Gandhi family, is a former Union Minister and has been a parliamentarian nine times. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1980.

The Congress party has been mulling changes in leadership for quite some time now. In May, the Congress puts off party president election for third time citing Covid-19 pandemic.

Election for party’s top post has been in turmoil ever since Congress’s debacle in 2019. Rahul Gandhi, who took over the post from mother Sonia Gandhi in 2017, stepped down after the 2019 defeat.

In a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi on August 23, 2020, 23 senior party leaders observed that the uncertainly over the leadership and the drift in the party have weakened Congress and demoralized the workers.

The Congress has since failed to find a replacement and, thus, urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as the party’s interim chief.

