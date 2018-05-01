Kamal Nath, Now the Unanimous Face of Congress, Rejuvenates Party Workers in MP

Dubbed as the consensus candidate and a seasoned campaigner Kamal Nath, managed to present himself as the Congress party’s unanimous face after a long time and infused palpable energy into the party workers as he assumed office as PCC President on Tuesday.Nath, who landed in Bhopal for the first time after being appointed as the MP Congress President, was expected to arrive at party office at around 11 am but as he boarded an open truck with party seniors, including Campaign Committee president Jyotiraditya Sindia, the procession could only crawl for the next six hours and half.Enthusiastic party workers not only accompanied him in large numbers but also erected stage to greet him at scores of places. The Congress party workers of MP reached Bhopal to walk in the rally, at 40 degrees Celsius, alongside Kamal Nath. Congress Seva Dal workers had a tough time controlling them.Much to the delight of the party, every prominent name of Congress in the stat was present at the venue, including AICC general secretaries Digvijay Singh and Deepak Babaria, Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, former union ministers—Suresh Pauchauri, Kantilal Bhuria, Arun Yadav, Aziz Qureshi and Shobha Oza.Several partymen told News18 that the senior leaders shared the same stage after a long time.The party office, including the roads leading to PCC office, was decked up with banners of Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and others.Besides Nath, Campaign Committee in-charge Jyotiraditya Scindia drew large cheers from the party workers during his speech.The enthusiastic party workers however, stormed the hall at Congress office where Nath was addressing the press. He apologised to the media for the inconvenience caused by his party workers.The unruly scenes at the event also demonstrated the state of affairs the party is in, six months away from election.Kamal Nath, while interacting with the media, said that “Strengthening the party organization is a challenge ahead for us."Meanwhile, the outgoing party president Arun Yadav did not take part in Kamal Nath’s road show and as a result, most of the party seniors, including Nath himself, underlined his contribution in holding the party together in the last four years.Yadav however, did turn up at the public meeting held at party office and expressed complete faith in Nath and Scindia.