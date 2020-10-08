'Kamal Nath Only Cared for Power and Money': Jyotiraditya Scindia Hits the Bypoll Campaign in MP

Kicking of his poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh from Gwalior-Chambal region, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia attacked his former party colleague Kamal Nath, saying all he was bothered about was money and power.

Scindia, who reached Gwalior on Thursday, took on former chief minister Kamal Nath saying forget about the ex-CM doing anything for the region, ask him if he paid even a single visit to the Gwalior-Chambal region when he was in power.

"If he says, he had left the responsibility of this region to me, I would like to clarify that nothing was done for the region despite hundreds of proposals from me," added the Scindia family scion apparently replying to Nath’s remarks that he had always left the development of Gwalior-Chambal region to Scindias and did not intervene there in his political career.

"He (Nath) betrayed the public in his tenure and only cared for kursi and tijori (power and money)," said the Rajya Sabha MP.

Comparing government spending on development in state, he said Nath would always cry over dearth of funds but Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in five months of being in office, not only "opened the purse" for Gwalior-Chambal region but also for the entire state. “There are those who can turn possible things into impossible ones while there are others who make everything possible.”

Scindia, however, condemned the attack on Kamal Nath’s cavalcade but asked the Congress party look within for the level of politics it has exhibited in the recent past.

Scindia said he would be touring all the poll bound constituencies in the region in the next five days and remained hopeful that with a single ideology, view and goal, the BJP will emerge victorious in these bypolls.

Notably, 16 out of 28 seats that are going to polls, fall in the Gwalior-Chambal region, where Scindia's loyalists, who had left the Congress party in March this year and followed him into the BJP, are in the fray.