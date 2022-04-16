Kamal Nath Plays 'Hindutva' Card Ahead of 2023 Polls, Gears Up for Mega Hanuman Jayanti Celebrations in Hometown

Eyes firmly set on the 2023 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress is leaving no stone unturned to connect with its ‘Hindutva’ side. Taking the idea forward, MPCC chief Kamal Nath will be in his hometown Chhindwara on Saturday to mark Hanuman Jayanti with a special puja and various religious events.

Nath has been an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman and had built a 101-feet idol of his in Chhindwara years ago.

This year, the Congress had announced celebrations on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti in advance. With Nath in attendance, special events will be organised at Simaria in Chhindwara at the Lord Hanuman statue. After performing puja at 9am, Nath will take part in the religious events in the evening.

Among other events, the Congress MP chief will be taking part in the Sunderkand. Special ‘bhajan-kirtan’ on the occasion will start at 7pm on Saturday and continue till Sunday morning. As many as 21 ‘bhajan’ groups have reached Chhindwara for the occasion.

The Congress leader has invited a group of Brahmins from Benares who will perform a special puja on Saturday amid chanting of mantras. Apart from performing puja at his own temple, Nath will visit other Hanuman temples on the occasion.

To make it a grand event, Nath has ensured that Lord Hanuman devotees armed with maces start procession from different villages and reach Chhindwara for the main event. The administration has made special security arrangements for the same.

On the eve of the occasion, Nath — in a video message — urged everyone to visit the Siddheshwar Hanuman temple in Chhindwara and seek blessings. “I had pledged to construct the Hanuman temple following the inspiration from Lord Hanuman and ultimately the commitment was fulfilled in Semariya, Chhindwara, where I will be taking part in pujan like every year on Saturday,” said Nath.

Not one to be left behind, the BJP too has geared up to celebrate the occasion on a grand scale.

Pankaj Chaturvedi, BJP spokesperson, said the party fulfils its moral and political responsibilities in public programmes. As part of moral obligations, BJP workers and leaders will be taking part in Hanuman Jayanti functions, he added.

Nath’s attempts to soft-pedal Hindutva had suffered a setback as Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh tweeted a picture linked to the Khargone communal violence which later turned out to be wrong. While Singh deleted the image, it attracted as many as five FIRs in different parts of Madhya Pradesh for instigating communal sentiments.

