Kamal Nath Responds to EC Notice, Says His 'Item' Remark Against Imarti Devi 'Misinterpreted'

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday replied to the Election Commission notice over his 'item' remark against Women and Child Development Minister Imarti Devi, saying it was misinterpreted. The Election Commission, a couple of days ago, slapped a notice against Nath asking him to explain his remark delivered in Dabra.

Rajya Sabha MP and noted lawyer Vivek Tankha took to Twitter to claim that Nath has sent his reply to the poll body within the given time limit. "Kamal Nath ji has furnished reply before ECI within the given time limit. He claimed that the BJP fearing a loss has switched the poll issue. He also referred to his 40 years of unblemished public service. Definitely, Kamal Nath ji is a leading and one among senior leaders of the country," he said.

Nath is under an all-round attack, including from his own senior party leadership, for his choice of words against a woman politician. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi too had pulled up Nath for his commenst saying he does not appreciate such language.

National Women’s Commission and National Commission for Scheduled Castes too had issued notices against Nath in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Congress party lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh against Imarti Devi for using the term 'item' for Nath's mother and sister during a media interaction recently.