English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kamal Nath Says 30 BJP MLAs Sought Congress Tickets, Saffron Party Hits Back in Similar Vein
While both Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia have been pitched as the CM face of the Congress, none of them has announced plans to contest the election.
File photo of senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kamal Nath. (PTI)
Loading...
Indore: Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has set the cat among pigeons, claiming that 30 BJP MLAs were in touch with the grand old party for tickets to contest the upcoming Assembly elections.
“We have 2,500 ticket aspirants and 30 of them are sitting BJP legislators,” Nath said.
Asked about ticket distribution for the polls, the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief said, “I have received a survey report already and expect to receive the second one by Monday evening. Tickets would be finalised on the basis of these reports.”
He said “mass base” and “backing of the party organisation” are among the criteria for tickets this time.
While both Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia have been pitched as the CM face of the Congress, none of them has announced plans to contest the election.
On the possibility of pre-poll alliance, Nath said, “Talks are still on with political parties that have common ideology.”
Hitting back at Nath, BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal claimed the Congress leader himself was in touch with the saffron party. “Kamal Nath ji himself is in touch with the BJP so that he could get help when needed. The claims from the senior Congress leader is nothing but an attempt to cause sensation and score some brownie points over party leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit in Bhopal,” Agrawal tweeted.
“We have 2,500 ticket aspirants and 30 of them are sitting BJP legislators,” Nath said.
Asked about ticket distribution for the polls, the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief said, “I have received a survey report already and expect to receive the second one by Monday evening. Tickets would be finalised on the basis of these reports.”
He said “mass base” and “backing of the party organisation” are among the criteria for tickets this time.
While both Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia have been pitched as the CM face of the Congress, none of them has announced plans to contest the election.
On the possibility of pre-poll alliance, Nath said, “Talks are still on with political parties that have common ideology.”
Hitting back at Nath, BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal claimed the Congress leader himself was in touch with the saffron party. “Kamal Nath ji himself is in touch with the BJP so that he could get help when needed. The claims from the senior Congress leader is nothing but an attempt to cause sensation and score some brownie points over party leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit in Bhopal,” Agrawal tweeted.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni's Batting Woes Compound India's Middle-order Conundrum
- 'Salt Bae' is Back and This Time He's Making Burgers in the Most Extreme Way Possible
- Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Jasleen Matharu on Dating Anup Jalota: I'm Prepared to Face All Criticism
- Champions League Return Offers Mohamed Salah Stage to Dispel Second-season Struggles
- OnePlus Smart TV is in The Making And You Can Help Name it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...