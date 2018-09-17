Kamal Nath Says 30 BJP MLAs Sought Congress Tickets, Saffron Party Hits Back in Similar Vein

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has set the cat among pigeons, claiming that 30 BJP MLAs were in touch with the grand old party for tickets to contest the upcoming Assembly elections.“We have 2,500 ticket aspirants and 30 of them are sitting BJP legislators,” Nath said.Asked about ticket distribution for the polls, the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief said, “I have received a survey report already and expect to receive the second one by Monday evening. Tickets would be finalised on the basis of these reports.”He said “mass base” and “backing of the party organisation” are among the criteria for tickets this time.While both Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia have been pitched as the CM face of the Congress, none of them has announced plans to contest the election.On the possibility of pre-poll alliance, Nath said, “Talks are still on with political parties that have common ideology.”Hitting back at Nath, BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal claimed the Congress leader himself was in touch with the saffron party. “Kamal Nath ji himself is in touch with the BJP so that he could get help when needed. The claims from the senior Congress leader is nothing but an attempt to cause sensation and score some brownie points over party leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit in Bhopal,” Agrawal tweeted.