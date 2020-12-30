Kamal Nath Set to Quit as Leader of Oppn, Uncertain if He Will Remain MPCC Head or Retreat to Delhi

After it was reported that senior Congress leader Kamal Nath is going to quit as Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh assembly, uncertainty now prevails over the fact whether he will remain as the MPCC head or will join his new responsibility in the central leadership in New Delhi.

Congress party insiders have claimed that Nath, internally, has agreed to quit as LoP but it is yet to be seen whether he continues as the MPCC chief or shifts to New Delhi. The Congress high command is keen to have him in the national capital, presumably as the treasurer, after the demise of party veteran Motilal Vora, who served on the post for over two decades.

Besides, the party, which is in tatters nationally, is also missing the experience of Ahmed Patel, who also passed away recently. Nath, a senior leader and trusted lieutenant of the Gandhis is reportedly being missed sorely in New Delhi.

The appointment of the Leader of Opposition has been delayed as winter session of the MP Assembly was adjourned due to Covid-19 scare. Former LoPs, Govind Singh and Bala Bachchan, are in the hunt for the post. While Bachchan is a Kamal Nath loyalist, Singh has found support from the Digvijaya Singh camp. Sources claimed if Nath will have any say in the matter, Bachchan’s appointment is certain.

Nath is scheduled to remain in New Delhi till January 6 and party leaders say a decision on him could be made in the party core group meet, slated to take place on January 3. The meet will discuss proposed election of party state head and a dozen members for working committee.

Nath, early in December, reportedly told Sonia Gandhi about his wish to quit as LoP but as the state is heading towards civic and panchayat polls, it will be interesting to see whether the party high command persists with him as the MPCC head or appoints any younger politician to lead the party in local body polls.