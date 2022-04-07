Kamal Nath Sets Up Committee Aiming at Collective Leadership to Fight 2023 MP Election

After being nominated unanimously to lead the party in the 2023 assembly election, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath has formed a committee that aims towards collective leadership and will oversee political developments in the state.

Congress leaders on Monday declared that they will fight the state election next year under the leadership of former chief minister Nath.

The committee, led by Nath, will have 20 senior leaders and two special members — Rajmani Patel and Vivek Tankha.

According to sources, the committee has been set up on the directives of All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Sonia Gandhi who seems to have been making efforts to develop collective leadership, especially after the rebellion from G23 leaders.

Congress, which lost power in the state in 2020, owing to infighting, plans to promote collective leadership, said a senior party leader in Bhopal. The massive drubbing in the recently held assembly elections in five states has dented the party, after it lost the only north Indian state, Punjab, under its rule to newbie Aam Aadmi Party.

The committee will be meeting twice a month to devise a strategy for cornering the ruling BJP.

Prominent members of the committee include Digvijaya Singh, Suresh Pachori, Kantilal Bhuria, Dr Govind Singh and Arun Yadav.

In a recent meeting, Congress leaders had reposed faith in state head Kamal Nath and had decided to intensify protest against the ruling Shivraj Singh Chouhan government on issues such as inflation, joblessness and farmers among others.

BJP state media co-ordinator Lokendra Parashar said the committee would only complicate issues in the opposition.

