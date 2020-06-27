Kamal Nath Signed Deals With Chinese Firms to Benefit the Gandhi Family, Says MP BJP Amid Border Tensions

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief V D Sharma launched a fresh attack against former chief minister Kamal Nath on Saturday accusing him of destroying livelihoods of crores of small traders and manufacturers by letting Chinese firms dump their goods in the country at the "behest of the Gandhi family".

"It was highly unfortunate the way Nath entered into a deal with the Chinese firms while being the union commerce minister just to benefit the Gandhi family," said Sharma speaking to the media at BJP headquarters.

This comes amid a bitter standoff between the Indian and Chinese armies in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last six weeks, and the tension escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan valley on June 15.

Alleging corruption, Sharma said on the products available in the country, Nath allowed upto 40 to 200% import duty waivers which led to the destruction of crores of manufacturers, artisans and small traders.

Due to the policy changes by Nath, lakhs of those who used to manufacture utensils, done-pattals (made out of leaf), agriculture equipment and incense sticks turned jobless and lost livelihoods due to destruction of small and cottage industries.

"This act so as to benefit Gandhi family falls under financial treason,” claimed Sharma. The party also announced plans to burn effigies of Kamal Nath across the state on June 28.

The BJP state head further claimed that Nath also destroyed the state during his government at the behest of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Nath took all the money to Chhindwara and kept saying that he had no funds to run developmental works in other parts of the state, alleged Sharma.

Calling these allegations as false and baseless, Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey claimed that the BJP government under Narendra Modi helped Chinese goods reach every household in the last six years and now they have given the 'Aatma-nirbhar Bharat' slogan.

"BJP must know that anti-dumping duty was the highest on Chinese goods when Kamal Nath was the commerce minister," said Dubey.

He also lashed out at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his old tweet drawing parallels between the Communist Party of India and Bharatiya Janata Party.

The two parties trade charges ahead of the bypolls to the 24 Assembly seats in the state, where the Congress party is expected to take an electoral plunge with Kamal Nath at the helm.