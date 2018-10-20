Kamal Nath Targets Shivraj Over Health Services, CM Says Congress’ Focus on Him Shows He is Doing Well

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath has promised to “expose” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan through 40 questions in as many days ahead of the Assembly elections. The “poor state” of the health sector was his first poser to the BJP government.In a series of tweets, Nath alleged that the primary health centres required 1,117 physicians but 817 posts are lying vacant. As many as 1,236 physicians with expertise in gynaecology, paediatrics and surgeries are required but only 180 expert doctors are posted in government hospitals and 1056 posts are vacant, said the Congress chief.He further underlined the dearth of health staff saying 1,413 posts of nurses are vacant, 136 radiographers are required, 218 posts of pharmacists are lying vacant, 430 lab technicians ned to be hired while 2016 women health workers are needed at sub-health centres.Kamal Nath claimed that the per capita expense provisioned in health sector is merely Rs 716 in the state and health budget remains paltry 1.04% of the total budget.“According to the Narendra Modi government, MP is the second such state in the country where the health services are in tatters in maximum 20 districts,” he alleged.The Congress state chief based his allegations on a reply furnished in Rajya Sabha on July 31, 2018, reports from NHP, RHS 2017 and NHM.Retaliating on Twitter, CM Shivraj claimed the barrage of mentions he was getting from the opposition on social media vindicated the fact that he was going on the right path.“These days, my Congress friends are mentioning me much more than themselves and their colleagues. An old adage fits here aptly ‘When your opponents start chanting your name more than their names, you must understand you are on the right path’,” Chouhan’s official Twitter handle said.Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said the CM reacted to Congress statement but he has no answers. He claimed the data is authentic and Chouhan needs to come clear on these accusations.