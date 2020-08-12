Kamal Nath To Hold Krishna Janmashtami Celebration at Residence in Bhopal, BJP Calls it ' Pre-Poll Gimmick'

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Kamal Nath is all set to exhibit his devotion for Lord Krishna by hosting a celebration of Krishna Janmashtami at his residence in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Taking a dig at the Congress leader’s decision, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called it a pre-poll gimmick while the Congress party has termed this adherence to Sanatan Dharma.

Kamal Nath who is a devotee of Lord Hanuman, was one of the first Congress leaders to celebrate the foundation laying of Ram temple on August 5. Nath even organised a grand celebration at the MPCC office. For the first time under his leadership, MPCC had thrown gates open to devotion and faith in a full-fledged manner with chants of Jai Sri Ram slogans.

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Nath will host another celebration at his official residence on Wednesday.

However, the incumbent BJP which had earlier taken objection to ‘pretentious’ Ram temple devotion of Congress party, slammed the members once again.

It’s nothing but pretension and pre-poll gimmicks, why the Congress party did not remember lord Ram and Krishna earlier, BJP leader Pankaj Chaturvedi said. “The party which earlier talked about sacrifices of goat, iftar parties and appeasement politics has now painted itself saffron,” he added.

“Kamal Nath ji has remembered the god at this age which is good. He enjoyed five-star facilities in this life and his devotion will ensure that he continues to do so in the next one,” said BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. By chanting the name of God, one can get his sins of several births cleansed, he added.

Responding to allegations, Congress spokesperson JP Dhanopia stated that it’s no pretension and Kamal Nath has always been an ardent follower of Sanatan Dharma. No one has a patent on religion and god, Dhanopia added.

Congress’ own leaders have been questioning the new approach of soft Hindutva. TN Prathapan, MP from Thrissur, Kerala had recently written a letter to AICC chief Sonia Gandhi warning against the party's actions.