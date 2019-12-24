Jharkhand result tally
Kamal Nath to Lead Mega Anti-CAA Rally in Bhopal Tomorrow, BJP Plans 15-Day Counter Campaign from Jan 1
The Bhopal district administration revoked restrictions under Section 144 on Monday evening, ahead of the rally that is expected to be attended by about 25,000 Congress workers from across Madhya Pradesh.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.
Bhopal: The state unit of Congress will hold a mega peace march in the state capital on Wednesday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that was recently passed in Parliament and proposed implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The Bhopal district administration revoked restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on Monday evening, ahead of the rally that is expected to be attended by about 25,000 Congress workers from across the state.
The restrictions were imposed in most parts of the state in the wake of protests across the country against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC. The rally, led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, would begin from the New Market area and proceed towards Minto Hall.
Congress district heads from Bhopal, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sehore and Raisen have been assigned the responsibility of bringing party workers to Bhopal, said sources. The party leadership has also issued instructions to ensure the march is a peaceful one.
Meanwhile, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to initiate a 15-day campaign from January 1 to do away with misunderstandings shrouding the legislations. The awareness drive is being undertaken to clear the confusion being created by the Congress on the issue, a BJP statement said.
The party chief spokesperson, Deepak Vijayvargiya, said the Congress has always indulged in appeasement politics and this time, it is creating confusion in the minds of citizens. During the ‘Janjagran’ (awareness) campaign, BJP workers would reach out to five lakh households to brief them about the issue.
Hindus and members of minority communities, including Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs, Christians and Parsis, would be encouraged to write letters of thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for passing the CAA in Parliament, the BJP said.
