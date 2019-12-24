Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Kamal Nath to Lead Mega Anti-CAA Rally in Bhopal Tomorrow, BJP Plans 15-Day Counter Campaign from Jan 1

The Bhopal district administration revoked restrictions under Section 144 on Monday evening, ahead of the rally that is expected to be attended by about 25,000 Congress workers from across Madhya Pradesh.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:December 24, 2019, 7:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kamal Nath to Lead Mega Anti-CAA Rally in Bhopal Tomorrow, BJP Plans 15-Day Counter Campaign from Jan 1
File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.

Bhopal: The state unit of Congress will hold a mega peace march in the state capital on Wednesday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that was recently passed in Parliament and proposed implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Bhopal district administration revoked restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on Monday evening, ahead of the rally that is expected to be attended by about 25,000 Congress workers from across the state.

The restrictions were imposed in most parts of the state in the wake of protests across the country against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC. The rally, led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, would begin from the New Market area and proceed towards Minto Hall.

Congress district heads from Bhopal, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sehore and Raisen have been assigned the responsibility of bringing party workers to Bhopal, said sources. The party leadership has also issued instructions to ensure the march is a peaceful one.

Meanwhile, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to initiate a 15-day campaign from January 1 to do away with misunderstandings shrouding the legislations. The awareness drive is being undertaken to clear the confusion being created by the Congress on the issue, a BJP statement said.

The party chief spokesperson, Deepak Vijayvargiya, said the Congress has always indulged in appeasement politics and this time, it is creating confusion in the minds of citizens. During the ‘Janjagran’ (awareness) campaign, BJP workers would reach out to five lakh households to brief them about the issue.

Hindus and members of minority communities, including Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs, Christians and Parsis, would be encouraged to write letters of thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for passing the CAA in Parliament, the BJP said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram