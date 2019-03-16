Kamal Nath Wants Digvijaya Singh to Pick 'Toughest Seat' for Lok Sabha Polls in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Sunday said that if senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh wanted to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he should pick the "toughest seat" in the state.Speaking to the media at Chhindwara, Nath said, “I have requested Singh that if he wants to contest the general elections, then he should do so from the toughest seat. There are a few seats from where we have not won in the last 30-35 years.”Not mentioning any seat, in particular, Nath said, “We would reach a decision on this shortly.”The remarks, however, also set the tongues wagging in political circles of the state.Singh’s name was making rounds as an aspirant from Bhopal, Indore and his native place Rajgarh. The Congress has been finding it hard to field a candidate for Bhopal and Indore, both of which have been held by the BJP since 1989.Besides, Nath said he hoped his party would win at least 22 seats in the state.Asked about the announcement of candidates for the state, the Chief Minister said the party leadership, at present, was busy deciding candidates for phase 1, 2 and 3 while the state goes to polls in fourth phase.As a nine-time MP from Chhindwara, Nath said he had dedicated most of his life, including his youth, to the constituency and he was now handing over the baton to his son, Nakul, dropping hints that the party would field Nakul from the Lok Sabha seat that he represented since 1980.“Ab aap uske kapde fadna kaam na ho to" (from now on, take Nakul to task if your work is not done), said Nath."Despite inheriting an empty coffer, we have managed to fulfil promises made to farmers and the youth," the chief minister said.