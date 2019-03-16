English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kamal Nath Wants Digvijaya Singh to Pick 'Toughest Seat' for Lok Sabha Polls in MP
The Congress has been finding it hard to field a candidate for Bhopal and Indore, both of which have been held by the BJP since 1989.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath.
Loading...
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Sunday said that if senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh wanted to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he should pick the "toughest seat" in the state.
Speaking to the media at Chhindwara, Nath said, “I have requested Singh that if he wants to contest the general elections, then he should do so from the toughest seat. There are a few seats from where we have not won in the last 30-35 years.”
Not mentioning any seat, in particular, Nath said, “We would reach a decision on this shortly.”
The remarks, however, also set the tongues wagging in political circles of the state.
Singh’s name was making rounds as an aspirant from Bhopal, Indore and his native place Rajgarh. The Congress has been finding it hard to field a candidate for Bhopal and Indore, both of which have been held by the BJP since 1989.
Besides, Nath said he hoped his party would win at least 22 seats in the state.
Asked about the announcement of candidates for the state, the Chief Minister said the party leadership, at present, was busy deciding candidates for phase 1, 2 and 3 while the state goes to polls in fourth phase.
As a nine-time MP from Chhindwara, Nath said he had dedicated most of his life, including his youth, to the constituency and he was now handing over the baton to his son, Nakul, dropping hints that the party would field Nakul from the Lok Sabha seat that he represented since 1980.
“Ab aap uske kapde fadna kaam na ho to" (from now on, take Nakul to task if your work is not done), said Nath.
"Despite inheriting an empty coffer, we have managed to fulfil promises made to farmers and the youth," the chief minister said.
Speaking to the media at Chhindwara, Nath said, “I have requested Singh that if he wants to contest the general elections, then he should do so from the toughest seat. There are a few seats from where we have not won in the last 30-35 years.”
Not mentioning any seat, in particular, Nath said, “We would reach a decision on this shortly.”
The remarks, however, also set the tongues wagging in political circles of the state.
Singh’s name was making rounds as an aspirant from Bhopal, Indore and his native place Rajgarh. The Congress has been finding it hard to field a candidate for Bhopal and Indore, both of which have been held by the BJP since 1989.
Besides, Nath said he hoped his party would win at least 22 seats in the state.
Asked about the announcement of candidates for the state, the Chief Minister said the party leadership, at present, was busy deciding candidates for phase 1, 2 and 3 while the state goes to polls in fourth phase.
As a nine-time MP from Chhindwara, Nath said he had dedicated most of his life, including his youth, to the constituency and he was now handing over the baton to his son, Nakul, dropping hints that the party would field Nakul from the Lok Sabha seat that he represented since 1980.
“Ab aap uske kapde fadna kaam na ho to" (from now on, take Nakul to task if your work is not done), said Nath.
"Despite inheriting an empty coffer, we have managed to fulfil promises made to farmers and the youth," the chief minister said.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vidya Balan Willing To Star in Sridevi Biopic: Will Need a Lot of Guts, But I'll Do it as a Tribute
- 5 Times Kim Kardashian Imitated Naomi Campbell's '90s Runway Looks
- PewDiePie, Kipling, Conspiracy Theories: New Zealand Shooter's Manifesto is Trolling the World
- Now Johnny Depp Accuses Ex-Wife Amber Heard of Domestic Abuse
- #MainBhiChowkidar: Modi's New War Cry Tops Worldwide Trends on Twitter
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results