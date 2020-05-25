POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Kamal Nath Will be Sent to Jail If Found Guilty in Wheat Procurement Scam, Says MP Minister; Congress Retorts

A file photo of Kamal Nath.

A file photo of Kamal Nath.

Congress leader and a close aide of Nath's, Sajjan Singh, retorted saying that his party will return to power by winning 22 of the upcoming 24 bypolls.

Vivek Trivedi
  • News18 Bhopal
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 10:36 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh agriculture minister Kamal Patel on Monday said that if former Chief Minister Kamal Nath is found guilty in the wheat procurement scam investigation, he will sent to jail.

Speaking to the media in the town of Harda, Patel said that the government was probing the alleged scam that took place during the Congress' tenure. He also claimed that warehouse owners were extended undue benefits by the former government.

Moreover, Patel warned those engaged in the manufacture of duplicate agriculture goods. He also said, "The Congress government's 'Shuddh ke Liye Yuddh' was an eyewash and 20,000 samples collected through the campaign were later approved to benefit traders."

Congress leader and a close aide of Nath's, Sajjan Singh, retorted saying that his party will return to power by winning 22 of the upcoming 24 bypolls.

"Ex-CM Kamal Nath was criticised for targeting the land mafia and the biggest of them - Jyotiraditya Scindia - is now with the BJP," he said.

Singh also challenged the BJP to enquire into anomalies, if any, that may have taken place during the 15-month term of the Congress.

He vowed to not spare BJP leaders allegedly involved in e-tendering, land and mining scams. "When it's our turn, we won't spare any scam," he said.


