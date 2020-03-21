‘Save This Tweet’: Upbeat Despite Losing Power, MP Congress Makes a Prediction for August 15

Bhopal: After an ultimate showdown which resulted in Kamal Nath stepping down from the post of Chief Minister on Friday, MP Congress, in a cryptic tweet, said Nath would hoist the tri-colour on August 15 this year.

Hours after Nath tendered his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon, MP Congress used its official twitter handle on Friday evening to state that Kamal Nath would hoist the national flag as Chief Minister on Independence Day and receive a salute.

“Keep this tweet in record,” urged the party.

इस ट्वीट को सँभाल कर रखना-



15 अगस्त 2020 को कमलनाथ जी मप्र के मुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर ध्वजारोहण करेंगे और परेड की सलामी लेंगे।



ये बेहद अल्प विश्राम है। — MP Congress (@INCMP) March 20, 2020

This was followed up by a resilient claim from Nath in his farewell address at the Chief Minister's House on Friday.

Besides accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of conniving with Jyotiraditya Scindia and his "greedy" MLAs for bringing down his government -- "mandated by public to last five years" -- Nath said today was always followed by tomorrow and day after tomorrow; hinting at some interesting things in store for the near future.

The state Congress is perhaps deriving confidence out of the fact that following the resignations of 22 Congress MLAs and the acceptance of resignation of BJP lawmaker Sharad Kol, 23 seats have fallen vacant in addition to the two already empty seats post the demise of one BJP and Congress MLA, each.

All these seats are due for by-polls and the Congress seems to be pinning its hopes on a favourable verdict. If the grand old party manages to keep all its seven allies intact, it could return to power with just 17 wins out of the 25 by-polls.

However, acquiring these could be an uphill task for the state Congress, after the country witnessed its massive internal fighting and anarchy, said political experts.

Meanwhile, after days of political acrimony, things have calmed down in Madhya Pradesh. Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached the assembly after Kamal Nath resigned. He met Speaker NP Prajapati and hugged him cordially.

Known for his humility in political circles, Chouhan later paid a surprise visit to Kamal Nath. The two leaders put their bitterness on hold and exchanged cordial greetings.