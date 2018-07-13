Kamal Nath Writes Letter to Lord Mahakal to End CM Shivraj’s ‘Misrule’ in MP

Just days before Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra, MPCC president Kamal Nath has written a letter to Lord Mahakal to end his political adversary’s ‘misrule’ in Madhya Pradesh.Like 2013, CM Shivraj again wishes to set out on a poll campaign to seek blessings from Lord Mahakal in Ujjain on July 14, when his state-wide yatra begins amid fanfare.In letter to the deity, Nath has pointed out CM Shivraj’s 2013 visit wherein he had sought the lord’s blessings and promised to turn MP into the best state. However, the CM had not fulfilled any of those promises.At present, farmers are forced to commit suicide and farming has been reduced to a loss making venture in MP, said the MPCC head alleging that famers are offered bullets when they seek justice. Nath also claimed that jobless youth are feeling duped and embracing death.Adding to his list of accusations, the Chhindwara MP further alleged that little girls are being traumatised in the state.Raking up Vyapam scam, Nath claimed that the guilty got off the hook while innocent students and parents were jailed.He accused CM Shivraj of pushing the public into heavy debt through rampant corruption, repeated scams and splurging crores on personal branding.The Congress state president also alleged that Narmada riverbed has been destroyed with illegal and unhindered sand mining.Nath requested the deity to punish the CM for his misdeeds and frauds.The senior leader urged Lord Mahakal to bless the public instead and relieve them of CM Shivraj’s misrule.As CM Shivraj plans to re-connect with the public through his Yatra that begins on July 14, the Congress has vowed to counter it with a pol-khol yatra. ​