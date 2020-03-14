Guv Asks Kamal Nath to Face Floor Test Tomorrow; CM Writes to Amit Shah on Release of 'Captive' MLAs

Bhopal: Governor Lalji Tandon has asked Chief Minister Kamal Nath to face a floor test on Monday, the beginning of the budget session of the Assembly.

Earlier on Saturday, in a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah, Kamal Nath urged him to ensure the "release" of 22 Congress legislators he alleged were being held "captive" in Bengaluru.

“Please use your power as Union home minister so that 22 Congress MLAs held captive can safely reach Madhya Pradesh and participate in the Assembly session beginning from March 16 without any allurement and fear," the four-page letter, shared by the Congress with the media, said.

Nath assured Shah in the letter that his Congress government in the state will provide excellent security to these 22 MLAs, if they are "released", referring to the demand of CRPF cover for the legislators.

The CM added that on March 3, BSP MLA Rambai and his family members were freed from the "captivity" of BJP leaders in Gurugram (Haryana). Later, three Congress MLAs and an Independent were taken to Bengaluru by BJP MLA Arvind Singh Bhadoriya as was evident from the list of passengers of the charter plane, he alleged.

On March 9, 19 MLAs were taken to Bengaluru by BJP leaders by three charter planes, Nath claimed. Their "personal communication facilities" (mobile phones) were taken away and they were held captive and the Karnataka BJP is bearing the expenses of their stay in Bengaluru, he alleged.

"This is an unprecedented situation" because on the one hand the BJP is holding them captive and on the other hand it is demanding a floor test, Nath said, adding that a trust vote has no meaning in this situation.

“I am concerned about the safety of these MLAs and in my opinion, floor test in assembly is meaningless as 22 MLAs are being held captive,” Nath wrote.

Twenty-two Madhya Pradesh MLAs, supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia who left the Congress to join the BJP, have resigned, reducing the Kamal Nath-led government to minority in the Assembly.

Resignations of these MLAs were submitted to Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker in Bhopal by BJP MLA Bhupendra Singh. Of these, the speaker has accepted the resignations of six MLAs, all ministers in the Kamal Nath cabinet.

Earlier in the day, a BJP delegation, led by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, had called on the governor and demanded floor test before the beginning of the budget session on March 16.