Kamal Nath’s Motorcade Stoned in Anuppur During Poll Campaign, Cong Accuse BJP as Incident Recorded on Camera

Amid the political heat over the Madhya Pradesh bypolls, the motorcade of the Congress leader and MPCC president Kamal Nath was stoned in Anuppur district while campaigning for party on Wednesday.

Kamal Nath was campaigning in favour of the Congress candidate Vishwanath Singh in Anuppur when some people started showing black flags and a present hurled stones towards his vehicle. Another person in the crowd was alleged to have carried a BJP flag.

The incident was recorded in camera and the video has gone viral on social media. Congress alleged the BJP for the attack as the incident took place near the local BJP office.

“The BJP workers gathered outside their party office and attacked Kamal Nath’s motorcade, it’s an attack out of dejection and discouragement. What happened there is present in the public domain”, Congress working president Jitu Patwari said.

“They (BJP) are unnerved with the fear of defeat in bypolls”, Patwari claimed.

After the video of the youth hurling stones went viral, pictures emerged of the youth with BJP leaders including Anuppur BJP candidate Bisahulal Singh, union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BJYM state president Abhilash Pandey.

However, the BJP rejected any involvement in the assault and distanced itself from the culprit.

BJP media cell coordinator Lokendra Parashar said that the culprit neither had the BJP flag nor any banner. He claimed that the party had nothing to do with the person.

Party spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal claimed that BJP does not believe in such violence and goes against party tradition. “We strongly condemn the incident and let the law take its course,” he added in a press briefing at Bhopal.