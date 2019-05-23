Kamalapuram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Kamalapuram Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME YSRCP -- -- Pochimareddy Ravindranath Reddy BJP -- -- Palem Suresh Kumar Reddy TDP -- -- Narasimha Reddy Putha AIFB -- -- Abbireddy Veera Reddy JD(S) -- -- Narreddy Kishore Reddy AYCP -- -- Sudhakara Reddy Singam PPOI -- -- Vadlakunta Surya Prakash INC -- -- Chandrasekhar Reddy Potti Pati NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Tadigotla Pratap Reddy IND -- -- Gandham Mohan Babu IND -- -- P. Naren Ramanjula Reddy IND -- -- Machupalle Venkata Subba Reddy IND -- -- Hrushikeshava Reddy Vallambai IND -- -- Yamavaram Chandrasekhar BSP -- -- Obaiah Gudisenapalle

130. Kamalapuram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kadapa district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 1,92,941 voters of which 95,237 are male and 97,672 are female and 32 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kamalapuram , recorded a voter turnout of 82.58%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.4% and in 2009, 84.44% of Kamalapuram 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Pochimareddy Ravindranath Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 5,345 votes which was 3.39% of the total votes polled. Pochimareddy Ravindranath Reddy polled a total of 1,57,804 (48.41%) votes.INC's Gandluru Veera Siva Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 4163 (3.08%) votes. Gandluru Veera Siva Reddy polled 1,35,080 which was 48.41% of the total votes polled.Kamalapuram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: कमलापुरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కమలాపురం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)