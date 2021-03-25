Kamalpur Candidate List: Key Contests in Kamalpur Assembly Constituency of Assam

Kamalpur Assembly constituency in Rangia district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Kamalpur seat is part of the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Satyabrat Kalita of AGP won from this seat beating Pranjit Choudhury of INC by a margin of 36,909 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Jadab Chandra Deka of BJP won from this this constituency defeating Uttara Kalita of INC by a margin of 12,147 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Mangaldoi Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Kamalpur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kamalpur constituency are: Diganta Kalita of BJP, Kishor Bhattacharya of CONG, Jitul Deka of RD