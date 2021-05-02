Kamaraj Nagar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

10. Kamaraj Nagar (कामराज नगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Pondicherry region and Pondicherry district of Puducherry. It shares a border with Tamil Nadu (Villupuram District). Kamaraj Nagar is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.8%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.44%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 37,811 eligible electors, of which 18,331 were male, 19,477 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kamaraj Nagar in 2021 is 1063.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 33,299 eligible electors, of which 16,380 were male, 16,917 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 27,245 eligible electors, of which 13,501 were male, 13,744 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kamaraj Nagar in 2016 was 2. In 2011, there were 2.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, Ve. Vaithilingam of INC won in this seat by defeating P. Ganesan of AIADMK by a margin of 5,106 votes which was 19.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.09% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, V. Vaithilingam of INC won in this seat defeating Nara. Kalainathan of CPI by a margin of 6,029 votes which was 28.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 59.01% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 10. Kamaraj Nagar Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AINRC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Kamaraj Nagar are: A Johnkumar (BJP), M O H F Shajahan (INC), N Nadarajan Alias Selva (DMDK), L Munisamy (AMMK), N Sharmila Begum (NTK), Anandaraj (IND), Siva Ilango (IND), S Sagayaraj (IND), Vpr Selvam (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.78%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.4%, while it was 78.25% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 10. Kamaraj Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 32. In 2011 there were 28 polling stations.

EXTENT:

10. Kamaraj Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Pondicherry district of Puducherry: Ozhukarai Municipality(Part)- Ward Nos.13 to 17. It shares an inter-state border with Pondicherry.

The total area covered by Kamaraj Nagar is 3 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kamaraj Nagar is: 11°56’44.2"N 79°49’15.6"E.

