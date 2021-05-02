Kamarhati Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

112. Kamarhati (कमरहटी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Kamarhati is part of 16. Dum Dum Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.92%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,96,913 eligible electors, of which 99,748 were male, 97,159 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kamarhati in 2021 is 974.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,84,281 eligible electors, of which 94,533 were male, 89,747 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,61,809 eligible electors, of which 86,209 were male, 75,600 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kamarhati in 2016 was 257. In 2011, there were 181.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Manash Mukherjee of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Madan Mitra of TMC by a margin of 4,198 votes which was 3.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 45.09% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Madan Mitra of TMC won in this seat defeating Manash Mukherjee of CPIM by a margin of 24,354 votes which was 19.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 57.96% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 112. Kamarhati Assembly segment of Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Dum Dum Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Dum Dum Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Kamarhati are: Anindya Banerjee (BJP), Madan Mitra (TMC), Sayandeep Mitra (CPIM), Bidisha Roychowdhury (PFDS), Rajesh Sah (JSP), Aninda Banerjee (IND), Kapil Chandra Ghosh (IND), Sanjib Pandit (IND), Satya Brata Bandyopadhyay (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.88%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.9%, while it was 79.07% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 277 polling stations in 112. Kamarhati constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 215. In 2011 there were 202 polling stations.

EXTENT:

112. Kamarhati constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: Ward Nos.1 to 16 and 21 to 35 of Kamarhati (M). It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Kamarhati is 14 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kamarhati is: 22°40’04.1"N 88°22’51.6"E.

