2-min read

Kamthi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कामठी, Kamptee): Sudhir Laxman Parwe of BJP wins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kamthi (कामठी, Kamptee) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:26 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Sawarkar Tekchand Shrawan
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
58. Kamthi (Kamptee), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Nagpur district of Maharashtra and is part of Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.7% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.57%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.39%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 4,38,760 eligible electors, of which 2,25,325 were male, 2,13,430 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 343 service voters had also registered to vote.

Kamthi Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
12800
41.76%
Suresh Yadavrao Bhoyar
BJP
12752
41.60%
Sawarkar Tekchand Shrawan
BSP
1912
6.24%
Praful Anandrao Manke
VBA
1084
3.54%
Rajesh Bapurao Kakde
AIMIM
854
2.79%
Shakeebur Rahman Atiqur Rahman
IND
486
1.59%
Mangesh Sudhakar Deshmukh
NOTA
333
1.09%
Nota
AMPI
131
0.43%
Ashok Rajaram Ramteke
IND
91
0.30%
Shubham Sanjay Bawangade
IND
88
0.29%
Chandrashekhar Gangaiya Argulewar
IND
60
0.20%
Ranganath Vitthal Kharabe
RJSP
34
0.11%
Gautam Namdev Gedam Alias Bhante Dhammapriya
IND
26
0.08%
Bhima Vikas Borkar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,77,591 eligible electors, of which 1,97,130 were male, 1,80,459 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 343 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,27,629.

Kamthi has an elector sex ratio of 947.21.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chandrashekhar Krushnrao Bawankule of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 40002 votes which was 17.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.93% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Chandrashekhar Krishnarao Bawankule of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 31093 votes which was 16.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.32% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 58. Kamthi Assembly segment of Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency. Ramtek Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 59.12%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 62.25%, while it was 58.84 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.13%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 480 polling stations in 58. Kamthi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 452.

Extent: 58. Kamthi constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagpur district of Maharashtra: Kamthi Tehsil, Mouda Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Khat and Mouda and Nagpur (Rural) Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Nagpur.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kamthi is: 21.1679 79.2238.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kamthi results.

