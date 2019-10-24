Kamthi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कामठी, Kamptee): Sudhir Laxman Parwe of BJP wins

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

58. Kamthi (Kamptee), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Nagpur district of Maharashtra and is part of Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.7% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.57%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.39%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 4,38,760 eligible electors, of which 2,25,325 were male, 2,13,430 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 343 service voters had also registered to vote.

Kamthi Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 12800 41.76% Suresh Yadavrao Bhoyar LEADING BJP 12752 41.60% Sawarkar Tekchand Shrawan BSP 1912 6.24% Praful Anandrao Manke VBA 1084 3.54% Rajesh Bapurao Kakde AIMIM 854 2.79% Shakeebur Rahman Atiqur Rahman IND 486 1.59% Mangesh Sudhakar Deshmukh NOTA 333 1.09% Nota AMPI 131 0.43% Ashok Rajaram Ramteke IND 91 0.30% Shubham Sanjay Bawangade IND 88 0.29% Chandrashekhar Gangaiya Argulewar IND 60 0.20% Ranganath Vitthal Kharabe RJSP 34 0.11% Gautam Namdev Gedam Alias Bhante Dhammapriya IND 26 0.08% Bhima Vikas Borkar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,77,591 eligible electors, of which 1,97,130 were male, 1,80,459 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 343 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,27,629.

Kamthi has an elector sex ratio of 947.21.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chandrashekhar Krushnrao Bawankule of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 40002 votes which was 17.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.93% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Chandrashekhar Krishnarao Bawankule of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 31093 votes which was 16.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.32% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 58. Kamthi Assembly segment of Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency. Ramtek Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 59.12%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 62.25%, while it was 58.84 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.13%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 480 polling stations in 58. Kamthi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 452.

Extent: 58. Kamthi constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagpur district of Maharashtra: Kamthi Tehsil, Mouda Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Khat and Mouda and Nagpur (Rural) Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Nagpur.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kamthi is: 21.1679 79.2238.

