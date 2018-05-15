Kanakagiri Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP Candidate Basavaraj Dadesugur Wins

Live Status BJP Basavaraj Dadesugur Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Kanakagiri (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Koppal district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Koppal Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,09,885 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,04,085 are male, 1,05,771 female and 8 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 101.6 and the approximate literacy rate is 65%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,052 votes (3.73%) securing 36.51% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73.99%.IND won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,183 votes (2.26%) registering 33.88% of the votes polled.Check the table below for Kanakagiri live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting