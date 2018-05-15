GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kanakagiri Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP Candidate Basavaraj Dadesugur Wins

Live election result of 61 Kanakagiri constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Kanakagiri MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:30 PM IST
Kanakagiri (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Koppal district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Koppal Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,09,885 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,04,085 are male, 1,05,771 female and 8 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 101.6 and the approximate literacy rate is 65%
Live Status BJP Basavaraj Dadesugur Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP8773552.38%Basavaraj Dadesugur
INC7351043.89%Shivaraj Sangappa Tangadagi
NOTA16761.00%Nota
JD(S)14640.87%Manjula Ravikumar
CPI(ML)(L)8430.50%Kenchappa Hirekheda
IND6860.41%Dr. M.P. Darakeswaraiah
IND5720.34%Ramesh Channadasar
AIMEP4430.26%Mukkanna Ramachandrappa Naik
IND2730.16%K. Eranna
JHP1600.10%Koti Ramesh
SJPA1430.09%K.H. Huluganna

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,052 votes (3.73%) securing 36.51% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73.99%.

IND won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,183 votes (2.26%) registering 33.88% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Kanakagiri live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

