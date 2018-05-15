GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Kanakapura Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' D.K Shivakumar Wins

Live election result of 184 Kanakapura constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Kanakapura MLA.

Updated:May 15, 2018, 11:08 PM IST
Kanakapura Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' D.K Shivakumar Wins
Live election result of 184 Kanakapura constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Kanakapura MLA.
Kanakapura (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Ramanagaram district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore Rural Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,20,409 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,09,876 are male, 1,10,504 female and 11 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.56 and the approximate literacy rate is 65%
Live Status INC D.K.Shivakumar Won
RESULTS 2018
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC12755268.52%D.K.Shivakumar
JD(S)4764325.59%Narayana Gowda
BJP62733.37%Nandini Gowda
NOTA11680.63%Nota
RMVP10950.59%N.Arun Kumar
IND6270.34%Shiva Kumar.M.D
IND4800.26%K.V.Vishwanath
PPP4060.22%B.R.Prakash
IND2840.15%Narayana Gowda
IND2550.14%Shivarenuka
IND2300.12%Madaiah.K.Y
IND1390.07%Pradeep Kumar.H.L

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 31,424 votes (17.84%) securing 56.77% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.63%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,179 votes (5.1%) registering 48.34% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.16%.

