Kancheepuram Candidate List: Key Contests in Kancheepuram Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Kancheepuram Assembly constituency in KANCHEEPURAM district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kancheepuram seat is part of the Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan of DMK won from this seat beating T.Mythili of ADMK by a margin of 7,548 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections V. Somasundaram of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating P. S. Ulagarakshagan of PMK by a margin of 25,717 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kancheepuram Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Kancheepuram Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kancheepuram constituency are: P. Maheshkumar of PMK, C. V. M. P. Ezhilarasan of DMK, N. Manoharan of AMMK, Gopinath of MNM, Saltin of NTK