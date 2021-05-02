Kancheepuram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

37. Kancheepuram (कांचीपुरम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Kancheepuram is part of 6. Kancheepuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.22%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.29%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,09,117 eligible electors, of which 1,49,400 were male, 1,59,704 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kancheepuram in 2021 is 1069.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,96,893 eligible electors, of which 1,43,825 were male, 1,53,059 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,37,820 eligible electors, of which 1,17,571 were male, 1,20,249 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kancheepuram in 2016 was 46. In 2011, there were 46.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan of DMK won in this seat by defeating T.Mythili of AIADMK by a margin of 7,548 votes which was 3.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 40.4% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, V. Somasundaram of AIADMK won in this seat defeating P. S. Ulagarakshagan of PMK by a margin of 25,717 votes which was 13.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 53.43% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 37. Kancheepuram Assembly segment of Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Kancheepuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Kancheepuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 14 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Kancheepuram are: C V M P Ezhailzrasan (DMK), K Prabakaran (BSP), B Gopinath (MNM), S Saldin (NTK), P Magesh Kumar (PMK), N Manogaran (AMMK), M Meganathan (NGPP), L Arulnathan (IND), M Elangovan (IND), P Ezhilarasan (IND), S Srinivasan (IND), D Gnanamoorthy (IND), T Magesh (IND), R Vinothraj (IND), J Jayaraj (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.28%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 75.56%, while it was 80.83% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 37. Kancheepuram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 318. In 2011 there were 269 polling stations.

EXTENT:

37. Kancheepuram constituency comprises of the following areas of Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu: Kancheepuram Taluk (Part) Pullalur, Thandalam, Purisai, Valathur, Pullambakkam, Pondavakkam, Moolapattu, Padunelli, Govindavadi, Uveri, Putheri, Maniyachi, Kottavakkam, Parandur, Thandalam, Nelvoy, Podavur, Siruvallur, Siruvakkam, Veliyur, Pudupakkam, Olakkalpattu, Thaipakkam, Melbangaram, Vathiyur, Kuram, Periyakarambur, Vishakandikuppam, Sembarambakkam, Injambakkam, Karai, Seeyati, Poondithangal, Kuthirambakkam, Thodur, Ariyambakkam, Neervalur, Attuputhur, Illuppapattu, Vedal, Enadur, Chitterimedu, Thulukkanthandalam, Ariyaperumbakkam, Sirunaiperugal, Muttavakkam, Damal, Kilar, Thiruppukuzhi, Melambi, Kilambi, Sirukaveripakkam, Thimmasamudram, Netteri, Achukattu, Karuppadithattadai, Sittiyambakkam, Sekkankulam, Singadivakkam, Siruvedal, Athivakkam, Nummappattu, Thirumalpattu, Alapakkam, Karur, Murukkanthangal, Olaiyur, Kaliyanur, Vaiyavur, Nallur, Konerikuppam, Arappanacheri, Putheri, Velinkapattadai, Kilkadirpoor, Melkadirpoor, Mettukuppam, Melottivakkam, Musaravakkam, Perumbakkam, Muthavedu, Pitchavadi, Vishar, Sadathangal, Narapakkam, Alavandarmedu and Vippedu villages. Kancheepuram (M), Nattapettai (CT) and Sevilimedu (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Kancheepuram.

The total area covered by Kancheepuram is 414 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kancheepuram is: 12°52’56.6"N 79°42’58.7"E.

