Kancheepuram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kancheepuram (காஞ்சிபுரம்) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Kancheepuram Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Devarajan C
IND
--
--
Elangovan M
IND
--
--
Pon Jeyaraman S P
IND
--
--
Maragadam M
IND
--
--
Munusamy A
NTK
--
--
Sivaranjini.D
AIADMK
--
--
Maragatham.K
IND
--
--
Ramesh S
IND
--
--
Vinothraj R
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Sekar.D
DMK
--
--
Selvam.G
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Maragatham K of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating the DMK candidate by a margin of 1,46,866 votes which was 13.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 44.26% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Viswanathan P of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the ADMK candidate by a margin of 13,103 votes which was 1.66% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 41.96% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 20 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.33% and in 2009, the constituency registered 74.24% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kancheepuram was: K Maragatham (AIADMK) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,36,993 men, 7,42,956 women and 174 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kancheepuram Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kancheepuram is: 12.6374 80.0459
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कांचीपुरम, तमिलनाडु (Hindi); কাঞ্চিপুরম, তামিলনাড়ু (Bengali); कांचीपुरम, तामिळनाडू (Marathi); કંચીપુરમ, તામિલનાડુ (Gujarati); காஞ்சிபுரம், தமிழ்நாடு (Tamil); కాంచీపురం, తమిళనాడు (Telugu); ಕಾಂಚೀಪುರಂ, ತಮಿಳು ನಾಡು (Kannada); കാഞ്ചീപുരം, തമിഴ് നാട് (Malayalam).
