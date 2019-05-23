Kandhamal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Kandhamal Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME CPI(ML)(R) -- -- Tuna Mallick NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Mahameghabahan Aira Kharabela Swain INC -- -- Manoj Kumar Acharya BSP -- -- Amir Nayak BJD -- -- Achyutananda Samanta

13. Kandhamal is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.7% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 29.89%. The estimated literacy level of Kandhamal is 69.69%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Hemendra Chandra Singh of BJD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,81,017 votes which was 21.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 50.88% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Rudramadhab Ray of BJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,51,007 votes which was 21.34% of the total votes polled. BJD had a vote share of 44.55% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.43% and in 2009, the constituency registered 66.44% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kandhamal was: Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,82,340 men, 5,61,228 women and 34 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Kandhamal is: 20.129 84.0721Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कंधमाल, ओडिशा (Hindi); কান্দামল, ওড়িশা (Bengali); कंधमाल, ओडिशा (Marathi); કંધમલ, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); கந்தாமால், ஒடிசா (Tamil); కందమాల్, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಕಂಧಮಾಲ್, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); കാണ്ഡമാൽ, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)