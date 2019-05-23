English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kandhamal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kandhamal MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
13. Kandhamal is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.7% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 29.89%. The estimated literacy level of Kandhamal is 69.69%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Hemendra Chandra Singh of BJD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,81,017 votes which was 21.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 50.88% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.
Kandhamal Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
CPI(ML)(R)
--
--
Tuna Mallick
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Mahameghabahan Aira Kharabela Swain
INC
--
--
Manoj Kumar Acharya
BSP
--
--
Amir Nayak
BJD
--
--
Achyutananda Samanta
