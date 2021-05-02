Kandi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

68. Kandi (कंडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Kandi is part of 10. Baharampur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.9%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.53%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,37,797 eligible electors, of which 1,21,069 were male, 1,16,724 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kandi in 2021 is 964.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,08,187 eligible electors, of which 1,07,581 were male, 1,00,604 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,78,692 eligible electors, of which 92,871 were male, 85,821 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kandi in 2016 was 991. In 2011, there were 675.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Apurba Sarkar (David) of INC won in this seat by defeating Dr. Santanu Sen of TMC by a margin of 20,780 votes which was 13.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.22% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Apurba Sarkar(David) of INC won in this seat defeating Ainal Haque of CPI by a margin of 7,810 votes which was 5.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.1% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 68. Kandi Assembly segment of Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Baharampur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Baharampur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Kandi are: Apurba Sarkar (David) (TMC), Goutam Roy (BJP), Shafiul Alam Khan (Bonu) (INC), Sher Alam (JDP), Sukhen Haldar (SUCOIC), Bodon Das (IND), Sufal Bagdi (IND), Syed Azizur Hossain(Nashim) (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.83%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.75%, while it was 80.8% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 327 polling stations in 68. Kandi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 249. In 2011 there were 225 polling stations.

EXTENT:

68. Kandi constituency comprises of the following areas of Murshidabad district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Kandi, 2. Kandi (M), 3. Satui Chowrigachha GP of CDB Baharampur. It shares an inter-state border with Murshidabad.

The total area covered by Kandi is 291 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kandi is: 23°59’49.6"N 88°05’07.8"E.

