2-min read

Kandivali East Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कांदिवली पूर्व): Atul Bhatkhalkar Of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kandivali East (कांदिवली पूर्व) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:37 AM IST
Detailed Results
Kandivali East Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कांदिवली पूर्व): Atul Bhatkhalkar Of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kandivali East (कांदिवली पूर्व) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

160. Kandivali East (कांदिवली पूर्व), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.35% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.72%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,68,928 eligible electors, of which 1,49,657 were male, 1,19,269 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 27 service voters had also registered to vote.

Kandivali East Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
4927
65.05%
Atul Bhatkhalkar
INC
1641
21.67%
Dr. Ajanta Rajpati Yadav
MNS
760
10.03%
Hemantkumar Tulshiram Kamble
NOTA
150
1.98%
Nota
VBA
44
0.58%
Rahul Manikrao Jadhav
AAP
29
0.38%
Adv. Sumitra Shrivastava
BSP
23
0.30%
Balkrishna Ishwar Prasad

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,73,300 eligible electors, of which 1,53,700 were male, 1,19,600 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 27 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,54,551.

Kandivali East has an elector sex ratio of 796.95.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Atul Bhatkhalkar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 41188 votes which was 27.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.21% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Thakur Ramesh Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 11306 votes which was 9.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.92% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 160. Kandivali East Assembly segment of Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 50.33%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 53.85%, while it was 45.9 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.52%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 236 polling stations in 160. Kandivali East constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 241.

Extent: 160. Kandivali East constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 1563, Ward No. 1668 (Part) - E.B. No. 1 to 212, 357 to 481, 502 to 518.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kandivali East is: 19.1928 72.8591.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kandivali East results.

