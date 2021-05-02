Kangayam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Kangayam Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

102. Kangayam (कंग्यम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Kangayam is part of 17. Erode Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.2%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.1%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,57,162 eligible electors, of which 1,24,976 were male, 1,32,163 female and 23 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kangayam in 2021 is 1058.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,33,793 eligible electors, of which 1,15,016 were male, 1,18,759 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,93,594 eligible electors, of which 97,505 were male, 96,089 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kangayam in 2016 was 30. In 2011, there were 30.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Thaniyarasu U of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Gopi P of INC by a margin of 13,135 votes which was 7.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 45.18% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Nataraj.Nsn of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Videyal Sekar.S. of INC by a margin of 41,765 votes which was 26.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 60.63% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 102. Kangayam Assembly segment of Erode Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Erode Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Erode Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 26 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Kangayam are: Ayyavu N (BSP), Saminathan M P (DMK), Ramalingam A S (AIADMK), Sivanantham K (NTK), Manoharan S (APTADMK), Ramesh C (AMMK), Appasamy R (IND), Immanuvel R (IND), Gopinath P (IND), Sathish Kumar P (IND), Sathyamoorthi S (IND), Sukumaran N (IND), Subramanian D (IND), Selvakumar K (IND), Nallamuthu P (IND), Nithiyandhan C (IND), Prabhakaran G (IND), Mani A (IND), Manikandan R (IND), Ravikumar R (IND), Ramalingam N (IND), Rajendran B (IND), Rajendran P (IND), Vaduganathan K K (IND), Jahangeer K O (IND), Jothi Kalimuthu G (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.19%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.92%, while it was 81.82% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 102. Kangayam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 270. In 2011 there were 218 polling stations.

EXTENT:

102. Kangayam constituency comprises of the following areas of Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu: Kangayam Taluk Perundurai Taluk (Part) Murungatholuvu, Pudupalayam, Nanjai Palatholuvu, Punjai Palatholuvu, Kodumanal, Orathupalayam, Ellaigramam, Ekkattampalayam, Basuvapatti and Kuppuchipalayam villages. Mukasipidariyur (CT), Ottapparai (CT) and Chennimalai (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Tiruppur.

The total area covered by Kangayam is 980 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kangayam is: 11°00’30.6"N 77°36’37.4"E.

