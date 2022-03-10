Kangpokpi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 11 A.M.

Live election results updates of Kangpokpi seat in Manipur. A total of 3 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Nemcha Kipgen (BJP), Ngamkhohen Kipgen (INC), Soshim Gurung (JDU).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Manipur Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 90.46%, which is 3.83% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Nemcha Kipgen of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kangpokpi results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.50 Kangpokpi (कांगपोकपी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hills region and Kangpokpi district of Manipur. Kangpokpi is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.6%, according the Census of India, 2011.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 30855 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 15,654 were male and 15,201 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kangpokpi in 2019 was: 971 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 30,088 eligible electors, of which 15,157 were male,14,931 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 27,934 eligible electors, of which 14,132 were male, 13,802 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kangpokpi in 2017 was 298. In 2012, there were 185 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Nemcha Kipgen of BJP won in this seat defeating Kharga Tamang of IND by a margin of 2,297 which was 8.81% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.74% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mrs Nemcha Kipgen of MSCP emerged victorious in this seat beating Khadga Bahadur of TMC by a margin of 443 votes which was 2.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MSCP had a vote share of 39% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 50 Kangpokpi Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Kangpokpi are: Nemcha Kipgen (BJP), Ngamkhohen Kipgen (INC), Soshim Gurung (JDU).

Advertisement

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.46%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 86.63%, while it was 60.95% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kangpokpi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.50 Kangpokpi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 39. In 2012, there were 36 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.50 Kangpokpi comprises of the following areas of Kangpokpi district of Manipur:

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Kangpokpi constituency, which are: Saitu, Tamei, Tadubi, Saikul. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kangpokpi is approximately 1705 square kilometeres.

Advertisement

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kangpokpi is: 25°06’07.2"N 93°52’25.0"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kangpokpi results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.