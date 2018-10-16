Kanhaiya Kumar, Bajrang Dal Supporters Clash in Bihar's Begusarai; 6 Injured

Clashes broke out between supporters of former JNU Students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar and Bajrang Dal supporters in Begusarai district of the state when he was allegedly stopped from leading a procession, police said.At least six people have been injured and window panes of many vehicles were smashed in the clashes.Bajrang Dal District unit chief Shubham Bhardwaj alleged one of his supporter Sonu had been badly injured as Kanhaiya Kumar supporters hit Sonu on his head with an iron rod.On the other hand, Kanhaiya Kumar supporters alleged that they were forced to stop near Dahia under Bhagwanpur police station area by the right wing supporters when the former JNUSU president was returning from a public meeting in Mansoorchak.Kanhaiya Kumar and the Bajrang Dal supporters have filed FIRs against each other.Kanhaiya Kumar is also a Lok Sabha ticket aspirant form Begusarai, his native place. Lately, he has been politically active in the area. The state unit of Communist Party of India (CPI) has made it public that Kanhaiya would be its candidate from Begusarai.The recent incident comes only a day after doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna, filed an FIR against Kanhaiya with Pulwarisharif police station for misbehaving with doctors and manhandling security guards on Sunday evening when he visited the hospital to see ailing AISF secretary Sushil Kumar.State's health minister and senior BJP leader Mangal Pandey had warned Kanhaiya of severe consequences if he would try to stop doctors from performing duties saying, "Bihar is not JNU where he will get off after doing anything."