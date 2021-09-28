'Country Needs Congress': Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mewani Join Party in Presence of Rahul Gandhi

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani on Tuesday joined the Congress in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

“I have joined Congress because I have realised that there are some people who have an ideology to destroy the country…Congress is the most democratic party," he said. “This country needs Congress," he added.

Kumar jumped ship after he met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi amid reports that he was feeling “suffocated” in the CPI. Sources in Congress said Kumar was keen to play a key role in Bihar politics. He had unsuccessfully contested from Begusarai in Bihar against Giriraj Singh of the BJP.

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani who is the convener of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM) also joined the grand old party. The SC leader had helped the party in the last assembly elections by not fielding a candidate from the Vadgam seat in Banaskantha district of northern Gujarat. A lawyer-activist and a former journalist, Mevani’s entry into the Congress comes at a time when it is wooing the scheduled castes community after handpicking the first Dalit chief minister of Punjab.

(With PTI inputs)

