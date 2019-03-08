English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kanhaiya Kumar Not in First List of CPI Candidates, Talks with RJD for Begusarai in Rough Weather
The Left party on Friday said it has identified 53 seats in 24 states for the upcoming polls and announced names of 15 candidates.
File photo of former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Communist Party of India has left out student leader Kanhaiya Kumar from its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, indicating that its seat-sharing talks with the RJD in Bihar has hit roadblocks.
"Our talks with the RJD is ongoing and we will take a call on Kanhaiya Kumar once that is finalised. Both the state and local units have identified a seat for him and we have to see how the talks with RJD pans out," said CPI leader D Raja, indicating that if the RJD doesn't concede to its demand, his party has to go back to the drawing board.
CPI is believed to have asked for the Begusarai seat for Kanhaiya.
Sources said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad is against giving the student leader a seat as he believes that his caste, Bhumihar, would not go down well for his party, which is traditionally anti-upper caste.
Also, the RJD feels the only Left party having significant presence and support base in Bihar is the CPI(ML).
