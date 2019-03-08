LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kanhaiya Kumar Not in First List of CPI Candidates, Talks with RJD for Begusarai in Rough Weather

The Left party on Friday said it has identified 53 seats in 24 states for the upcoming polls and announced names of 15 candidates.

PTI

Updated:March 8, 2019, 5:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kanhaiya Kumar Not in First List of CPI Candidates, Talks with RJD for Begusarai in Rough Weather
File photo of former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Communist Party of India has left out student leader Kanhaiya Kumar from its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, indicating that its seat-sharing talks with the RJD in Bihar has hit roadblocks.

The Left party on Friday said it has identified 53 seats in 24 states for the upcoming polls and announced names of 15 candidates.

"Our talks with the RJD is ongoing and we will take a call on Kanhaiya Kumar once that is finalised. Both the state and local units have identified a seat for him and we have to see how the talks with RJD pans out," said CPI leader D Raja, indicating that if the RJD doesn't concede to its demand, his party has to go back to the drawing board.

CPI is believed to have asked for the Begusarai seat for Kanhaiya.

Sources said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad is against giving the student leader a seat as he believes that his caste, Bhumihar, would not go down well for his party, which is traditionally anti-upper caste.

Also, the RJD feels the only Left party having significant presence and support base in Bihar is the CPI(ML).
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram