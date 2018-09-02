GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Kanhaiya Kumar Set to Contest 2019 Lok Sabha Elections From Bihar's Begusarai

The former JNUSU president will contest against the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine on a CPI ticket and is expected to receive support from the RJD and Congress

News18.com

Updated:September 2, 2018, 6:18 PM IST
Kanhaiya Kumar Set to Contest 2019 Lok Sabha Elections From Bihar's Begusarai
File photo of former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar. (PTI)
Kanhaiya Kumar, the former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU), is set to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Begusarai in Bihar.

Kumar will contest against the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine on a CPI ticket and it is expected that he will receive support from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, reported the Times of India.

Sources said no official decision had been taken on the issue so far but parties had reached an in-principle understanding on Kumar.

A native of Bihat panchayat under the Barauni block of Begusarai district, Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police in February 2016 for his alleged involved in JNU event where anti-India slogans were raised, a charge denied by him. His mother works as an anganwadi worker while his father is a small farmer.

The former student leader was recently seen actively participating in the state politics. Soon after his release from jail, Kumar had met chief minister Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad. He had also faced criticism then for touching Prasad’s feet.

At present, the BJP represents Begusari in the Lok Sabha. In 2014, the saffron party’s Bhola Singh won the seat by defeating RJD’s Tanveer Hasan by 58,000 votes.
