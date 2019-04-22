Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kanhaiya Kumar Supporters Clash With Locals in Bihar’s Begusarai After Facing Protests

The incident occurred when more than a dozen local youths raised slogans against Kumar and waved black flags at him, while he was taking out a road show.

PTI

Updated:April 22, 2019, 7:54 AM IST
Kanhaiya Kumar Supporters Clash With Locals in Bihar’s Begusarai After Facing Protests
CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar interacts with potential voters during his election campaign in Begusarai. (PTI Photo)
Begusarai: Supporters of CPI candidate from Bihar’s Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar and a group of locals clashed on Sunday after the former JNU students’ union president was shown black flags here during a roadshow, police said.

The incident occurred when more than a dozen local youths raised slogans against Kumar and waved black flags at him, while he was taking out a road show at Koray village in Gadhpura block of the constituency, a police officer said.

A police team reached the spot and brought the situation under control, he said. No FIR has been lodged in this connection so far, the officer said. Kumar is pitted against Union minister and firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh from Begusarai.

