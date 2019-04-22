English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kanhaiya Kumar Supporters Clash With Locals in Bihar’s Begusarai After Facing Protests
The incident occurred when more than a dozen local youths raised slogans against Kumar and waved black flags at him, while he was taking out a road show.
CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar interacts with potential voters during his election campaign in Begusarai. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Begusarai: Supporters of CPI candidate from Bihar’s Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar and a group of locals clashed on Sunday after the former JNU students’ union president was shown black flags here during a roadshow, police said.
The incident occurred when more than a dozen local youths raised slogans against Kumar and waved black flags at him, while he was taking out a road show at Koray village in Gadhpura block of the constituency, a police officer said.
A police team reached the spot and brought the situation under control, he said. No FIR has been lodged in this connection so far, the officer said. Kumar is pitted against Union minister and firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh from Begusarai.
The incident occurred when more than a dozen local youths raised slogans against Kumar and waved black flags at him, while he was taking out a road show at Koray village in Gadhpura block of the constituency, a police officer said.
A police team reached the spot and brought the situation under control, he said. No FIR has been lodged in this connection so far, the officer said. Kumar is pitted against Union minister and firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh from Begusarai.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
-
Saturday 20 April , 2019
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
Saturday 20 April , 2019 Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 22nd April 1998: Tendulkar's Desert Storm That Had The World At Its Feet
- Trump Accidentally Tweeted 'Heartfelt' Condolences for 138 MILLION Killed in Sri Lanka Blasts
- This Man Drove an Electric Car for 1 Lakh Km and Saved Over Rs 5 Lakh in Fuel Cost – Watch Video
- Kajol Celebrates Her 'Heartbeat' Nysa's 16th Birthday With Adorable Instagram Snap, See Here
- Asian Athletics Championships: Dutee Chand Breaks National Record in Women’s 100m, Hima Das Injured
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results