Kanhangad Candidate List: Key Contests in Kanhangad Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Kanhangad Assembly constituency in Kasaragod district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kanhangad seat is part of the Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections E.Chandrashekaran of CPI won from this seat beating Dhanya Suresh of INC by a margin of 26,011 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections E.Chandrashekharan of CPI won from this this constituency defeating Adv.M C Jose of INC by a margin of 12,178 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency CPIM was ahead in the Kanhangad Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kanhangad constituency are: E. Chandrasekharan of CPI, P. V. Suresh of CONG, M. Balraj of BJP