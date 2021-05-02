Kanhangad Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

4. Kanhangad (कान्हांगद), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Kasaragod district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kanhangad is part of 1. Kasaragod Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.22%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,18,385 eligible electors, of which 1,04,651 were male, 1,13,732 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kanhangad in 2021 is 1087.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,04,931 eligible electors, of which 97,556 were male, 1,07,375 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,78,186 eligible electors, of which 83,798 were male, 94,341 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kanhangad in 2016 was 486. In 2011, there were 327.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, E.Chandrashekaran of CPI won in this seat by defeating Dhanya Suresh of INC by a margin of 26,011 votes which was 16.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 49.98% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, E.Chandrashekharan of CPI won in this seat defeating Adv.M C Jose of INC by a margin of 12,178 votes which was 8.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 47.65% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 4. Kanhangad Assembly segment of Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Kasaragod Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kasaragod Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kanhangad are: E Chandrashekaran (CPI), Balraj (BJP), P V Suresh (INC), Abdul Samad T S/O T Kunhamu Haji (SDPOI), T Abdul Samad S/O T Kunhikoya Haji (JDU), Reshma Karivedakam (ADHRMP), Augustin (IND), Krishnan Parappachal (IND), Manoj Thomas (IND), Sreenath Sasi T C V (IND), Suresh B C S/O Cheniyan Naik (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.53%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.71%, while it was 78.54% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 4. Kanhangad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 159. In 2011 there were 158 polling stations.

EXTENT:

4. Kanhangad constituency comprises of the following areas of Kasaragod district of Kerala: Kanhangad Muncipality and Ajanur, Balal, Kallar, Kinanoor – Karindalam, Kodom-Belur, Madikai and Panathady Panchayats in Hosdurg Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kasaragod.

The total area covered by Kanhangad is 529 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kanhangad is: 12°22’23.2"N 75°14’16.4"E.

